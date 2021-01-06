Sports News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Breaking: CAF declares Al Hilal winners of the game against Kotoko

Asante Kotoko lost to Al Hilal by a lone goal in the first leg

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), has declared Sudanese giants, Al Hilal Omdurman, as the winner of their Champions League first round second league game against Asante Kotoko.



The Porcupines Warriors lost the first leg encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium by a lone goal some weeks ago and were hoping to turn the tie around in the second leg today, January 6, 2021, at the Al Hilal Sports Stadium in Sudan.



However, the dream of the Ghanaian giant was shattered as the game between them and Al Hilal was called off after they recorded five positive cases in their matchday squad.



The positive cases in the Asante Kotoko playing squad meant that the club couldn’t get the needed 15 players for a matchday as required by CAF, forcing the Match Commissioner to call the game off.



CAF by its Coronavirus regulations has declared Al Hilal as the winner of the tie with two goals.



This is because the new CAF regulations state that "if a club is unable to field 11 players plus four on the bench, they automatically lose 2-0, which means that Asante Kotoko has lost the tie 3-0 on aggregate to Al Hilal."



