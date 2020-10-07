Sports News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Breaking: Asante Kotoko terminates Strike kits sponsorship

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko has terminated its Kits sponsorship deal with Portuguese sportswear manufacturing company Strike, the club has announced.



The Porcupine Warriors signed a three-year deal in 2018 with the kits manufacturers but has ended the deal with a year remaining on the contract.



The sponsorship deal was worth GH¢50,000 and extra bonuses in revenue generated from the sales of the replica jerseys.



Officials of the club had revealed that the team had no kit sponsorship agreement with Strike but instead with Club Consult Africa led by Yusif Chibsah.



Management has decided to terminate the contract and has indicated that a new befitting kits sponsor will be announced to the public.



