Breakdown of Al Hilal's outrageous €700m offer for Kylian Mbappe

Sports News of Monday, 24 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Saudi Arabia side Al Hilal have reportedly offered €700 million a year's salary for Kylian Mbappe as they look to lure the PSG star to the Saudi Pro League.



Hilal are said to have begun personal talks with Mbappe, offering the World Cup winner one season contract with an option to extend for another year. Mbappe could become the World's highest-paid athlete if the deal materialises.



Per the offer, he is set to earn €22 per second, €1,332 a minute, €79,900 an hour, €1.9m a day, €13.3m a week, €58.33m a month, which sum up to €700 million a year.



Al Hilal have already submitted a transfer record fee of €300 million bid to sign French superstar Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-German.



Football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano report that Hilal have made a formal bid as they look to open talks with the Ligue 1 giants.



Paris Saint Germain, who are willing to cash in on Mbappe, having omitted him from their pre-season squad after talks to extend his contract hit snug.



According to reports by the French media, PSG suspect that the 24-year-old has agreed on a deal to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.



Mbappe signed a three-year deal with PSG during the 2022 summer transfer window. The Frenchman signed a contract of two years with an option to renew for another year, SkySports claims.



He has now played the first year out of the two years and would be available to begin talks with clubs in January 2024, if he does not trigger the extension clause.



SkySports also indicated that the World Cup winner wants to join Real Madrid and PSG intends to sell him for a high price rather than lose him for nothing.





EE/KPE