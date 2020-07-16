Sports News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Breakdown: How GFA intends to blow $1.8m on clubs, national teams, others

GFA has receive $1.8m from FIFA and CAF

The Ghana football Association on Wednesday announced that it will be sharing the $1.8million it accrued from FIFA and CAF as coronavirus relief funds.



The refreshing news comes after months of protest by some club administrators and players for support from the association.



The decision to disburse the funds was made during a meeting of the FA Executive Council on the same day.



As per the release by the FA, $1m was received as solidarity grant from FIFA, with an additional $500,000 reserved for women football. CAF also supported the FA with 300,000 making a total of $1.8m.



The beneficiaries of the grant are football clubs, national teams, referees, match commissioners, Ghana League Clubs Association, Beach Soccer league and Futsal five-aside league.



Breakdown



$270,000 has been earmarked for the Ghana Premier League and with the league having 18 teams, each club is expected to get $15,000.



The 16 Women League clubs will receive a combine fee of $160,000 which means each club will get $10,000.



The Division One League with its membership of 48 teams will get $360,000 with individual clubs getting $7,500.



There are 72 regional Division One League clubs and $60,000 has been allocated for them.



The senior National team the Black Stars will get $17,000 for its operations while its female counterpart Black Queens have been given the $60,000.



Get the full breakdown in the photo below









