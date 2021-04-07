Brazilian striker Michael Vinícius scores on Asante Kotoko debut

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Brazilian Michael Vinícius Silva de Morais made an instant hit on his Asante Kotoko debut by scoring his first goal for the Porcupine Warriors.



Vinícius had barely warmed himself into the game when he profited from a rebound to tuck home for the fourth goal in the 83rd minute



Godfred Asiamah's strike from inside the box came off the side-post and Vinícius had the easiest task to connect home into an open net.



Vinícius had come on to replace Francis Andy Kumi, one of the goal scorers on the afternoon in the 79th minute.



Watch his goal below



