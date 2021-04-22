Brazilian star Fabio Gama open to playing for Ghana

Sports News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Brazilian star Fabio Gama has said he would welcome an invite to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.



The 28-year-old Brazilian admitted in a Pure FM interview that switching from Brazil to Ghana would not be an easy decision but it's something he will give strong considerations to.



Asked if he will love to switch nationality, Fabio said “why not eh… (but) it’s not an easy decision to make. you have to talk with your family. I can’t say no and I can’t say yes right now. It’s a decision that you have to think about very well”.



Fabio Gama also opened up on his beliefs, citing Jesus Christ as the cause for his good form in the Ghana Premier League.



“I am alive to Jesus Christ and my family. The third one is the team, they are my second family. When I am not home, I am at work with them”.



Gama has been a revelation for Kotoko so far, particularly in the second round where he has scored two goals and two assists.



Aside from the stats, his overall performance has been great for Kotoko and his absence against Great Olympics has been mentioned by coach Mariano Barreto as a reason the club struggled.



Gama in the same interview revealed why he came all way the from South America to play in the Ghana Premier League, specifically for Kotoko.



“I signed for Asante Kotoko because it's a big club that everyone wants to play for,” he said.



