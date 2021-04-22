Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama reveals why he joined Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama has lifted the lid on why he joined Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko.



The 28-year-old joined the Porcupine Warriors on a two-year deal in the last recent transfer window.



Gama has so far become the toast of fans of the Reds by a run of good performances for the club.



"Kotoko is a great club and biggest club in Ghana so when I saw that I was very much interested to come to Kotoko and play with the shirt and give my best," he told Bright Kankam Boadu on Kumasi-based Pure FM in an interview.



Fabio Gama has scored two goals and provided two assists for Kotoko in 14 games this season.



Asante Kotoko is at the top of the league table with 35 points, one point adrift second-placed Great Olympics after 2o matches played so far.