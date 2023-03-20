Brazilian giants Sao Paulo FC sign Ghanaian winger King Faisal Owusu

Sports News of Monday, 20 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Brazilian powerhouse Sao Paulo FC have agreed a deal to sign Ghanaian young winger King Faisal Owusu on a one-year loan contract with an option to buy.



The budding forward has been acquired from the Ghanaian lower-tier side, Great Farcos FC.



18-year-old Owusu arrived in Sao Paulo on Friday to complete the loan move to the Estádio do Morumbi outfit, to underdo a mandatory medical examination.



As a part of his development process, he was selected for the São Paulo FC U20 team. Should he please the club's technical staff during the loan's one-year duration, the option of buy clause in the contract could be activated.



The highly rated young winger is known for his explosive performances in the Ghanaian lower-tier league, where he has been described as one of the most gifted young wingers in the country.



He is comfortable attacking on either wing or through the center of the pitch.