Brazilian forward Michael Vinicius to wear number 77 jersey at Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Brazilian forward Michael Vinicius will wear jersey number 77 at new club Asante Kotoko.



The former Fluminese striker joined the Porcupine Warriors on a two and half-year-deal at the just-ended transfer window as a free agent.



Ahead of Kotoko’s clash against Bechem United on Wednesday, coach Mariano Bareto has named an 18-man squad which includes Michael Vinicius and it has been confirmed that he will wear the number 77 jersey.



Despite being named in the matchday squad for the much-anticipated game it is unknown whether he will make his debut for the club or not.



Asante Kotoko will play their matchday 16 outstanding game against Bechem United on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.



