Brazilian football star Robinho to serve nine years in prison for gang-rape

Former Brazilian footballer, Robinho, has been ordered by a High Court to serve a nine-year prison sentence in his country.



In 2017, the former Manchester City and AC Milan player whose real name is Robson De Souza was convicted by an Italian court for an alleged gang-rape.



Robinho was found guilty of being one of six men who sexually assaulted an Albanian woman at a nightclub in 2013 while he was on the books of AC Milan.



The former Real Madrid player could, however, not be locked up in an Italian prison since he was a Brazilian and the country has a non-extradition law for his citizens.



In 2022, Italian authorities went to Brazil to seek an extradition of the retired footballer for him to serve the sentencing. However, a Superior Court of Justice in Brazil, (BSCJ), according to Globo, which is one of the country’s biggest newspapers, delivered a ruling on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, ordering Robinho to serve the nine-year term in the country.



A Washington Post report indicates that a judging panel ruled 9-2 to uphold the ruling by the Italian court and condemn the football star to prison.



The report further quoted one of the judges as saying “Brazil cannot be a shelter for criminals.”



Meanwhile, lawyers of Robinho are reported to have communicated their decision to appeal the ruling and seek a retrial at Brazil’s Supreme Court.



Robinho, who is one of Brazil’s most popular football exports, gained global recognition following his move to Real Madrid from Santos in 2005.



He went on to play 137 matches for Real Madrid, 53 for Manchester City, and 144 for AC Milan during his playing career. He also made 100 appearances for the Brazil national side.