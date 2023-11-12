Brazilian coach Sylvinho pays tribute after sudden death of ex-Ghana striker Dwamena

Sports News of Sunday, 12 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Brazilian coach of the Albanian national team, Sylvinho, has paid tribute after the sudden death of former Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena at the age of just 28.



Dwamena collapsed on the pitch during an Albanian Super League match on Saturday between his club Egnatia and Partizani Tirana.



Despite immediate medical attention, he passed away soon after.



Posting on social media, Sylvinho said: "Rest in peace. Condolences to family and friends."



The tragic incident occurred in the 24th minute on Saturday. Footage appeared to show Dwamena suddenly falling down unattended.



His shocked teammates immediately rushed to his aid before medics intervened, but Dwamena passed away soon after. He was just 28 years old.



The game against Partizani Tirana was halted at 1-1 and later suspended as news of Dwamena's death emerged. The Albanian football community is in mourning following the terrible events.



The Ghana Football Association also expressed its condolences, calling Dwamena's death "sad news".



Dwamena, the league's top scorer this season with 12 goals in 12 matches, made eight appearances for Ghana and scored twice internationally.



His career included stints in Spain, Denmark and Switzerland. Local media reports have focused on Dwamena's previous heart problems.



In 2021, he was hospitalized after collapsing during a game in Austria while playing for Blau-Weiss Linz.