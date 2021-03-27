Brazilian Michael Vinicius lands in Ghana to start Asante Kotoko career

Sports News of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Brazilian striker Michael Vinicius has arrived in Ghana to begin his career with Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.



The former Fluminese striker has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Porcupine Warriors.



He has been earmarked as the replacement for Kwame Opoku, who has been snapped up Algerian giants USM Alger.



Vinicius becomes the second Brazilian to join the Reds in the ongoing campaign after the arrival of Fabio Gama at the start of the season.



He previously played for Swedish sides Linkoping City and Vasalunds IF.



Asante Kotoko have also confirmed the appointment of Portuguese Mariano Barreto- former Ghana coach- as their new head coach.



