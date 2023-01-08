Braydon Manu scores in Darmstadt 98 friendly draw with SV Wehen Wiesbaden

Sports News of Sunday, 8 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Braydon Manu scored in Darmstadt 98's friendly draw with SV Wehen Wiesbaden on Saturday afternoon. The Lilien drew 1-1 with SV Wehen Wiesbaden in Oliva Nova, Spain.



Lilien had more possession in the first half, but goalkeeper Marcel Schuhen had to use all his skills after a header from close range.



Lilien trainer Torsten Lieberknecht made ten changes after the break. With the exception of Mathias Honsak, who was out for the entire first half of the season, the team received a completely new look. The SVWW took advantage of the disorder, Jacobsen headed in from a corner to take the lead in the 47th minute.



Darmstadt immediately increased the pressure and had a huge chance, but Oscar Vilhelmsson missed after a cross pass from Manu. The lilies only shook themselves briefly and equalized a minute later. Substitute Manu caught a back pass that was too short about 35 meters from goal, dribbled past goalkeeper Arthur Lyska and slotted into the empty goal.



Aaron Seydel and defender Patric Pfeiffer featured in the game for Darmstadt 98.



The Lilien with play Cluj on Friday 13 January in their next game.