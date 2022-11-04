Braves of GRA crowned champions of 2022 ABL after Reformers no-show

Basketball of Friday, 4 November 2022

The Braves of Ghana Revenue Authority have been declared champions of the 2022 edition of the Greater Accra Division Basketball League following a no-show by their opponent, Reformers of Ghana Prisons Service.



The game was rescheduled after a strange power outage hit the Prison Headquarters basketball court last Friday with just 7:02mins left to play.



The incident resurrected the fury and suspicion of the Braves of GRA as they were on the cusp of a victory with a 48-42 scoreline at the time of the incident.



The Greater Accra Basketball Association and relevant stakeholders rescheduled the match to Wednesday, November 2, 2022, on the condition that the game will start in the fourth quarter where it was stopped on Friday.



Following the resolution which had the approval of officials of Reformers of Prisons, the game was conveyed Wednesday with the Chairman of Greater Accra Basketball Association Mr Ayittey Bulley, vice Dr. Opoku, the Secretary Mr. Marcel, and league director Mr. Alex Kukula, Deputy Sports officer of Prisons, coaching staff and team managers all present.



But when the game was called, the Reformers only presented three players while the Braves presented the full complement of their team.



The Reformers who had motioned for a fresh start for the game gave the excuse their officers were not available to participate in the match.



The umpire had no option but to call the game in favor of the Braves of GRA as the Reformers did not have the required number to play the match.



They have subsequently been crowned champions of the league with glowing words of commendation to the Greater Accra Basketball executives for exhibiting superior basketball skills during the entire league season.



The decision means that in both male and female categories, the Braves of GRA came tops as champions.



Speaking to the media, the head coach of the Braves, Tony Kweku Borsah said “it has not been an easy season. We were second last season so we made a number of changes to ensure that we regain our place at the top. We thank God for the victory and I want to commend both my male and female teams.”



The chairman of the Greater Accra Basketball Association said “what happened was unfortunate but we thank God the season has come to an end and everything was successful. I commend everyone.”