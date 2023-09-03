Brandon Thomas-Asante grabs assist in West Brom’s defeat to Huddersfield Town

Sports News of Sunday, 3 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

On Saturday afternoon, Brandon Thomas-Asante grabbed an assist in West Brom's 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town in the Sky Bet Championship.



Brandon Thomas-Asante started the game at The Hawthorns and lasted 74 minutes. Josh Maja replaced Brandon Thomas-Asante.



Both teams had opportunities, but Neil Warnock's visitors claimed the lead at halftime, with Delano Burgzorg hitting a volley past Alex Palmer in the 33rd minute and the Baggies unable to respond before the break.



In the second half, they quickly found an equalizer. Brandon Thomas-Asante set up attacking midfielder John Swift for a shot on goal, which he calmly made to tie the score at 1-1.



Jack Rudoni of Huddersfield Town's left-footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner gave the visitors the winning goal in added time. Jack Rudoni's goal was assisted by Kian Harratt with a cross.



West Brom will play Bristol City in their next league game.