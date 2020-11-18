Boxing News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Brand boxing to make it attractive to Ghanaians – Joseph Agbeko

Former IBF Bantamweight champion Joseph Agbeko

Former IBF Bantamweight champion Joseph Agbeko has called on the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ghana Boxing Authority, and industry players to improve the branding and marketing of the sport.



According to Agbeko, it is difficult to sell the sport to Ghanaians and outsiders due to how it has been packaged.



Agbeko is quoted by citinewsroom to have said that Ghanaians love the sport; it is, however, difficult for them to connect to it as a result of the inability of promoters and the GBA to make it appealing to them.



He urged the government, GBA, and other relevant institutions to take advantage of the interest in boxing and elevate it to one of the most patronized sporting disciplines in the country.



"We have to be very focused when it comes to the branding and how we package the boxing to Ghanaians. Ghanaians love boxing so much. When Floyd is fighting, Ghanaians stay up at 2 am and 3 am to watch the fight.



"When Ghanaian boxers are fighting, the same thing happens. So if we do our best to make the boxing over here look like the way it looks in America, believe me, the patronage will greatly Improve," he said.



Agbeko is also reported to have said that he will make a return to the ring before hanging his gloves.



40-year-old Joseph Agbeko held the world bantamweight belt on two occasions in 2007 and 2011 respectively.



Additionally, he held the Commonwealth bantamweight title from 2004 to 2006, the IBO bantamweight title in 2013 also challenged for a super bantamweight world title in 2013.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.