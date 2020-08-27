Sports News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Boycott Congress if GFA fails to present financial statement - Osei Palmer urges clubs

President of Tema Youth FC, Wilfred Kwaku Osei has urged clubs to boycott the upcoming Congress if the Ghana Football Association [GFA] fails to present its financial statement to all clubs.



With the 26th Congress scheduled for September 1, the country's football governing wants new auditors to audit its accounts before it can furnish the clubs with its expenditure for the year according to reports.



But Wilfred Kwaku Osei has argued that the GFA should rely on it old auditors to audit its accounts and make them available to Congress.



He stressed that it's mandatory for the GFA to furnish the various stakeholders of its expenditure before Congress can be held.



"Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer To the best of my knowledge, the auditors who audited the GFA's previous account are still at post," the former marketing committee member of the GFA told Asempa FM.



"Therefore, we cannot go to congress without the financial statement of the Association which is one of the mandatory items needed for the congress", Osei Palmer added.



The Ghana Football Association has set Congress for September 1 at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence, Prampram.



The stakeholders have been notified of the date which coincidentally clashes with the Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS) ruling on the Ghana FA versus Wilfred Osei Kwaku 'Palmer'.



Osei Palmer is battling the GFA at CAS over his disqualification from the last year's GFA Presidential elections by the Normalization Committee.

