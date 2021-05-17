Boxing punches have ‘shifted’ my brain – Bukom Banku explains why he ‘loses it’ sometimes

Boxing News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: My News GH

Boxer Bukom Banku has said that his career in boxing has destroyed his mental faculty.



According to him, every individual involved in boxing has a damaged brain because of the punches that land on their heads.



He made this revelation when he spoke in an interview on Adom TV.



“Boxing is a stupid game. Your mind is at one place but as the blows land on it, it moves from one place to another. Your mind will come down. Every individual who is a boxer has mental issues because of how rigorous the sport is,” he told Sister Sandy of Adom TV.



On his career, Bukom Banku indicated that he is currently preparing for a fight in the United States of America and he intends to win because he will not want to be mocked by Ghanaians like they did to him when he was been beaten by Bastie Samir.