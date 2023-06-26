Boxing promoter Alex Ntiamoah suspended for two years by GBA

Boxing News of Monday, 26 June 2023

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has handed down a two-year suspension to Alex Ntiamoah, the Chief Executive Officer of Box Office Sports.



The ban comes following Ntiamoah's involvement in a violation of the ban on drumming and noise-making, as instructed by the Ga State and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.



The statement said, "The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) by this letter hereby formally withdraws the license and suspends Alex Ntiamoah Boakye as a Promoter and Manager for a period of two(2)years under the Ghana Boxing Authority rules and regulations effective Monday 26th June 2023."



According to the GBA's statement, Ntiamoah, together with Splendor 3 (S3) Boxing Promotions, failed to comply with the imposed restrictions and proceeded to organize a boxing event in Accra on Sunday, May 28, 2023, instead of the agreed-upon location of Ashaiman.



"Given the serious misconduct, disrespect and insubordination nature of his offence in connivance with Splendor 3 (S3) Boxing Promotion, GBA has revoked his license and that of Splendor 3 (S3) Boxing Promotion after both of them were found guilty by the Arbitration/Disciplinary Committee for misconduct."



"The GBA allowed him to go unpunished a couple of years ago when you exhibited the same actions on the disregard and just recently decisions taken by the GBA to temporarily suspend or put on hold all boxing tournaments during the ban on drumming and noise making by the Ga State to herald the Homowo festival," portions of the GBA's statement read.



This marks the second time Ntiamoah has committed the same offence, leading to the GBA's decision to impose a two-year suspension.



PRESS RELEASE



26th June,2023.



To whom it may concern



Two years suspension for misconduct and insubordination by the GBA to Alex Ntiamoah Boakye:



The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) by this letter hereby formally withdraws the license and suspends Alex Ntiamoah Boakye as a Promoter and Manager for a period of two(2)years under the Ghana Boxing Authority rules and regulations effective Monday 26th June,2023.



Given the serious misconduct, disrespect and insubordination nature of his offense in connivance with Splendor 3 (S3) Boxing Promotion, GBA has revoked his license and that of Splendor 3 (S3) Boxing Promotion after both of them were found guilty by the Arbitration/Disciplinary Committee for misconduct.



The GBA allowed him to go unpunished couple of years ago when you exhibited same actions on the disregard and just recently decisions taken by the GBA to temporary suspend or put on hold all boxing tournaments during the ban on drumming and noise making by the Ga State to herald the Homowo festival.



The Ga State and Accra Metropolitan Authority (AMA) came out with the official statement to the effect that this year's ban on drumming and noise making begins on May 15,2023 and would be lifted on June 15,2023. but Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye (CEO,Box Office Sports) in connivance with Splendor 3 (S3) Boxing Promotion disregarded this measures and went ahead to organized a boxing event at the Seconds out Boxing Gyms near Volunteers Force in Accra on Sunday 28th May,2023.



In accordance with Article 21 Clause (b) of the Rules and Regulations governing professional boxing in Ghana which states: All licensees are required to adhere strictly to the provisions enshrined in this ethical code of conduct and the Rules and Regulations that follow the breach of which shall attract any of the following sanctions according to the severity of the offence.



When the GBA had information of his scheduled event, he was invited by the GBA President to the secretariat for discussions and concluded in staging the fight in Ashiaman instead, of which he agreed.



A later meeting which was held between the Chairman of Promotions, Alhaji Tofik Muritala and Alex Ntiamoah Boakye in the presence of his deputy, Michael Tetteh and J.A Annan at the secretariat you confirmed Ashiaman as the venue for your event hence the go ahead in sanctioning the fight in Ashiaman and not in Accra .



Both the GBA and some opinion leaders of the Ga state were shocked to have witnessed he staged GBA unsanctioned and unapproved boxing event at the Seconds Out Boxing Gym on Sunday 28th May,2023 morning to displayed his gross disrespect and indiscipline to the Ga State and the GBA.



According to Article 19 of the Rules and Regulations governing professional boxing in Ghana which his outfit didn’t meet its requirement states: All boxers are to sign management contracts with their managers,such contract documents to be provided by the Ghana Boxing Authority and copies of it shall be lodged with the GBA not later than 30 days after being signed.



Article 8 of the GBA Rules and Regulations states: Refrain from unethical behaviour that may bring disgrace,disrespect and dishonor to the Ghana Boxing Authority, the boxing profession or members of the fraternity any deliberate act or omission likely to spite or cause public disaffection, contempt and ridicule of the Ghana Boxing Authority.



Notice of the suspension of his license will be dully communicated to all sanctioning bodies in Ghana and across the globe of professional boxing for their necessary compliance.



ABRAHAM KOTEI NEEQUAYE

PRESIDENT, GBA.



