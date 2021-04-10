Boxing is a calling from God - Joseph Agbeko

Sports News of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian boxer, Joseph Agbeko has described boxing as a calling from God which requires passion for anyone to stage a return to the ring after losing a fight.



Boxing is one tough sport according to the experts, and it takes incredible endurance and strength to box, but more than anything, it takes passion and discipline to still stay in the sport.



Agbeko tells Ghanaweb in an exclusive interaction that the life of a pugilist is full of endurance and determination to become a champion.



“Boxing is not like going to school and becoming like a pastor. It’s something that has to grow in you, it’s a passion. It’s a calling from God, when God doesn’t call you to be a boxer you cannot do it because that passion has to be inside you. Boxing is very tough,” the former IBF champion said.



He added, “It’s a sport that you go into the ring and you don’t know if you will come out alive. You are sure you will come out with some wounds with bloody mouth or nose that is constant.”



For him, if God does not motivate one to become a boxer it will be difficult for that individual to return to the ring after being boxed out in their debut fight.



“It’s a sport that if they put you there and the calling is not there and the passion is not in you, on the first day you will go home and never come back again. But here you go and they beat you, you see blood and you come back again, that means God has called you to do this,” Agbeko said.



Watch the full video of the interview below







