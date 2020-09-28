Sports News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Boxing coach blames poor preparations for Duke Micah’s defeat

Micah suffered a round 3 TKO

The trainer for Ghana’s national boxing team, Kwasi Ofori Asare has cited poor preparations as the cause of Duke Micah’s defeat to John Riel Casimero on Saturday.



Micah who was having his first world title bout lost miserably to his Filipino opponent in the third round.



Coach Asare described the defeat as shocking in a www.ghanaweb.com interview but blamed it on his corner.



Coach Asare says Micah was not his usual self which gives him reasons to think that he was ill-prepared for the bout.



“We all expected victory but couldn’t get that. When I watched the fight, I felt that Micah was not himself. You could see that the confidence wasn’t there so I think the preparation was poor”.



Coach Asare said that Micah’s defeat should serve as a lesson to other boxers and their teams.



He challenged Ghanaian boxers not to wait until a bout is approaching before they train as they are usually not given enough time to prepare for bouts.



“It should serve as a lesson to everybody to train harder. If you want to be a world champion, you have to beat the best. Other than that you cannot be a world champion. In our part of the world, you need to prepare and wait for the opportunity. You don’t have to wait for the opportunity before you prepare”.



He noted that unlike Micah who appeared rusty and unfit, Casimero looked prepared to take on any boxer because he had been preparing for a unification bout.



“The guy was very fit because he was training for a unification bout and that didn’t come on. His fitness surprised Micah. Micah wanted a world title but was not fit. It’s a lesson for us all, we must prepare well ahead of bouts”, he said.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.