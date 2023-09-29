Boxer Freezy Macbones hangs out with Shatta Wale at Medikal's album listening

Sports News of Friday, 29 September 2023

Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah, popularly known as Freezy Macbones met up with popular musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known in the entertainment circles as Shatta Wale.



The duo met at the album listening of Ghanaian rapper Medikal dubbed ‘Planning and Plotting’ at Marina Mall, Accra on Thursday, September 28.



The much-anticipated event was graced by top personalities in the creative and arts industry as well other prominent personalities.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, it was all joy for Freezy Macbones who engaged Shatta Wale in a chit-chat before taking pictures together.



Freezy Macbones was part of Ghana’s 12-man continent who represented the nation at the 2024 Olympic Games in Dakar in August.



Unfortunately, Macbones together with eleven other Ghanaian boxers failed to book their tickets to the Olympics Games after they were all eliminated.



Freezy Macbones suffered an early exit when he was beaten by Senegal’s Seydou Konate in a middleweight (80kg) Round of 32 clash.



Macbones, 33, has a record of 2 wins out of 2 bouts since making his professional debut against Christopher Wood in February 2023.







