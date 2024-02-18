Bournemouth manager Anroni Iraola happy with Antoine Semenyo's performance against Newcastle United

Sports News of Sunday, 18 February 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

AFC Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has praised the performance of Antoine Semenyo and his teammates after the 2-2 draw at Newcastle United.



The Cherries were on the brink of a famous win at the St James' Park after Semenyo netted a belter with 20 minutes remaining. However, an injury-time goal from Matt Richie ensured the Magpies shared the spoils with Bournemouth.



Dominic Solanke had given the visitors the lead in the 51st minute before Antony Gordon pulled parity seven minutes later from the spot.



“I think they were," said Iraola when asked about the first-half chances missed, before going on to praise the quality of his players.



“Especially these two very, very clear chances that I think we should have scored.



“But I think we have to value also that the players Dom (Solanke), Ant (Semenyo), Tav (Marcus Tavernier), Justin (Kluivert), they continued with the same energy, with the same belief.



“The way we scored the first goal, going to press, even to the keeper and scored another goal like this.



“I'm really happy with the performance. I mean for me, to come here and play with this personality speaks very well about all the players.”



Semenyo has scored four goals in 20 league games for Bournemouth this season.