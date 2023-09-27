Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo elated after playing part in Ghana’s AFCON qualification

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo says he was full of excitement having played a part and provided an assist for the Black Stars in their 2-1 triumph over the Central African Republic (CAR)in the final round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, September 7.



Semenyo came on in the second half and provided a crucial assist for Ghana’s second goal through Ernest Nuamah with a beautiful assist on the left side of attack after dispossessing his opponent off the ball.



Ghana secured qualification after regulation time with goals from Kudus Mohammed and Ernest Nuamah to ensure the Stars topped Group E with 12 points.



Reflecting on the team’s qualification, Semenyo described the game as challenging but praised his assist to Ghana’s victory.



“It was a good and tough game. The pitch was not that good and the opposition also surprised us because they were really good and they caught us by surprise. I am happy to say I came on and provided an assist for the winner so I can’t complain”, he told Bournemouth media ahead of Stoke City’s clash in the EFL.



The forward has netted a goal in four matches for Bournemouth in the 2023/2024 English Premier League season.



Semenyo is expected to lead the attack for Andoni Iraola's team when they host Championship side Stoke City at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday, September 27.









