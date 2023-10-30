Bournemouth coach hails Antoine Semenyo for performance against Burnley

Sports News of Monday, 30 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

AFC Bournemouth manager, Andoni Iraola has praised Antoine Semenyo for his impressive performance in a crucial 2-1 win over Burnley.



The Ghana international cancelled Charlie Taylor's early strike.



However, Billing scored from his own half as the home side recorded their first win of the season.



Speaking after the win to Bournemouth’s official media channel, Iraola was impressed with Semenyo’s performance stating, “Ant-Antoine- has been very good. He has been playing really good, very aggressive. You look at the goal he went all the way.”



“I am happy because we made the changes and players that probably they weren’t part of the team in the last games came in and had good performances and I think it’s very good for the group.”



Antoine Semenyo started the game and lasted 69 minutes. Bournemouth will play Manchester City in their next league game.