Bournemouth agree deal with Bristol City, Antoine Semenyo set for medical

Sports News of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars striker, Antoine Semenyo, is set to complete his transfer to English Premier League side Bournemouth.



A report by UK journalist, Alex Crook, suggests that the British-born Ghanaian is set for medical on Thursday, January 26, 2023, after Bournemouth agreed on a £9 million deal with Bristol City.



The Premier League side seems to have won the race for the red-hot striker, beating competition from Crystal Palace and Burnley.



Bristol reportedly rejected a £10 million bid from Burnley and an £8 million initial bid from Bournemouth.



Antoine Semenyo has scored seven goals and provided 2 assists in 27 games in all competitions this season.



He scored four goals in his last five games for the championship side.





EE/BOG