Sports News of Friday, 24 February 2023

footballghana.com

Borussia Mönchengladbach interested in Ghanaian defender Derrick Köhn

Derrick Köhn (right) plays for Hannover 96 Derrick Köhn (right) plays for Hannover 96

Borussia Mönchengladbach is interested in Hannover 96 defender Derrick Köhn to replace left-back Ramy Bensebaini according to Bild. 

Top performer Bensebaini is free to join another team during the next transfer window he has been linked to Borussia Dortmund. Gladbach already has a possible successor in Luca Netz, but there might be other competition.

It would be the second change in a row for Derrick Köhn, who only returned to Germany from Willem II last summer. Hannover signed him to a deal until 2025 he has made 21 league appearances and scored 6 goals, which means Gladbach would have to spend money to release him.

According to Transfermarkt, the market value of the Hamburg-born Ghanaian defender, who played in the second team of FC Bayern Munich before moving to the Netherlands, is estimated at 1.5 million euros.