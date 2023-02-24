Borussia Mönchengladbach interested in Ghanaian defender Derrick Köhn

Sports News of Friday, 24 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Borussia Mönchengladbach is interested in Hannover 96 defender Derrick Köhn to replace left-back Ramy Bensebaini according to Bild.



Top performer Bensebaini is free to join another team during the next transfer window he has been linked to Borussia Dortmund. Gladbach already has a possible successor in Luca Netz, but there might be other competition.



It would be the second change in a row for Derrick Köhn, who only returned to Germany from Willem II last summer. Hannover signed him to a deal until 2025 he has made 21 league appearances and scored 6 goals, which means Gladbach would have to spend money to release him.



According to Transfermarkt, the market value of the Hamburg-born Ghanaian defender, who played in the second team of FC Bayern Munich before moving to the Netherlands, is estimated at 1.5 million euros.