Borussia Dortmund target Mohammed Kudus as replacement for Bellingham

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Source: goal.com

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus has emerged as a transfer target for Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.



WHAT HAPPENED? With uncertainty surrounding the futures of Jude Bellingham and Youssoufa Moukoko, Dortmund have shown interest to sign the Ghana international from Ajax.



According to a Sky Sport, the Bundesliga outfit have already started working on the potential to get a replacement should Bellingham and Moukoko leave the club.



WHAT DID SKY SPORT REPORT? "You've been watching him for a long time and there have already been talks," said Sky reporter and transfer expert Marc Behrenbeck on Transfer Update - the show.



THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kudus is still under contract with the Dutch side until 2025 and is mainly used in an offensive role by manager Alfred Schreuder.



Kudus' style of play is reported to be similar to that of Bellingham, who has attracted the interest of numerous top European clubs with his strong displays.



The Black Star is having a good season so far in Eredivisie as he has scored five goals from 11 matches.



WHAT NEXT FOR KUDUS? He will hope to start when Ajax invite Liverpool for their Group A matchday five fixture of the Champions League at Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday.