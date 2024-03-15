Borussia Dortmund sends message to Otto Addo as he leaves permanently to take over Black Stars job

Sports News of Friday, 15 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have penned a heartfelt message to outgoing talent coach, Otto Addo, who is leaving the club to become the head of the Black Stars.



In a social media message, Dortmund confirmed the imminent arrival of Otto Addo as Ghana’s coach, wishing him success in his new job.



Dortmund expressed belief that Otto Addo, who has worked on some of their finest talents, will bring his expertise to bear and succeed with Ghana.



“Borussia Dortmund talent coach Otto Addo will part ways in the summer as he embarks on his new role as coach for the Ghanaian national team.



"We wish him nothing but the best as he embraces this exciting new chapter in his career! Thank you for everything, Otto”, the statement reads.



Otto Addo’s second coming as Black Stars coach was confirmed on Friday, March 15, 2024, via a press statement from the Ghana Football Association.



The statement stated that having impressed the search committee, Otto Addo has earned himself a three-year contract to steer the affairs of the Black Stars.



GFA President Kurt Okraku is quoted in the statement to have said, “Otto was exceptional in the interview process and was rated highly by the search committee, hence the decision.”



“There were some brilliant individuals among the coaches who applied for the job, so the committee took the pain to interview a chunk of them to pick their thoughts on their intentions to transform the team within a short period of time due to our peculiar situation.



“The Committee was overly satisfied with Otto’s performance for which reason he was recommended to the Executive Council for approval,” President Simeon-Okraku added.



Otto Addo is expected to assume full responsibility of the Black Stars in May 2024.



