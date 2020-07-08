Sports News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Borussia Dortmund initiate new contract talks with Ghanaian sensation Lloyd Kuffour

German giants Borussia Dortmund have started contract extension discussions with Ghanaian prodigy Lloyd Addo Kuffour.



Kuffour has established himself as an important member of the Yellow and Blacks U-19 team since joining them from Hannover 96 in 2016.



The 18-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Signal Iduna Park after his contract with the club expired on June 30, 2020.



However, the club is hoping to tie him down to a new deal after opening talks with his representatives last week.



The budding left-back featured 12 times for Dortmund this season with 9 of them coming in the Bundesliga under-19 league whilst the remaining 3 were in the UEFA Youth League.



He was born to Ghanaian parents in the German city of Hannover and has represented the European country up to the under-19 level, although he is still eligible to play for Ghana at the senior side.

