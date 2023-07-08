Borteye, Assigbey, Ofori show class at 2023 GTTA youth discovery series

Tennis News of Saturday, 8 July 2023

Source: Nicholas Akussah

The 2023 Ghana Table Tennis Association's Youth discovery series aimed at unearthing talents ended successfully on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at the Hathramani Sports hall.



The event which attracted over 100 participants in U15 boys and U21 boys & girls categories respectively across the country also formed part of preparations towards the upcoming African games next year.



Derrick Assigbey with a 3-2 win over Aklie Israel managed to clinch the U15 boys title. Richard Ofori of Blue Rose TTC also beat Michael Yeboah of Rising stars TTC in a dramatic 3-2 win in the boys U21 grand finale.



Sensational Juanita Borteye, 15, of Rising star TTC exhibited her topmost prowess over Augustina Baidoo in a stunning U21 finals.



She outsmarted the Army lady with a 3-0 victory to win the ultimate prize.



According to the GTTA May 2023 female seeding list and ranking, Juanita Borteye the 2023 'Sheroes' champion is currently ranked 6th among the second top seed players.



Borteye is optimistic of winning more laurels and making history across the world with support from her teammates.



She made the disclosure in an interview with this portal.



"I am going to be the next champion in Ghana, Africa as well as the world. I will train very hard to make a name for myself and Ghana.



"I want to to thank my mates, coaches and everyone that has supported me, I am really grateful and excited as well," she stated.



Aklie Israel, Aklie Prince and Adu-hene Frank took the 2nd and joint 3rd positions respectively in the U15 category.



Michael Yeboah, Antwi Francis and Danso Solomon also walked home with the 2nd and joint 3rd awards respectively in the U21 boys.



In the U21 girls category, Augustina Baidoo, Bokor Naa Mary and Blessing Labanti swept the 2nd and joint 3rd positions as well.