Boris Becker adds grandeur to National Junior Ranking Tournament in Accra

Tennis News of Saturday, 30 December 2023

Source: Cedric Dzelu, Contributor

Tennis enthusiasts and aspiring young players gathered at the Frank Ofori Centre Court of the Accra Sports Stadium to witness a momentous event as tennis legend Boris Becker made a special appearance at the ongoing National Junior Ranking Tournament.



The tournament, which commenced on the 27th of December and concludes on the 30th of December 2023, has been a focal point for young talents vying for recognition and rank in the Ghanaian tennis scene.



For the benefit of those who don't follow tennis, Boris Becker is the youngest player in history to win a Grand Slam at the age of 17 in 1985, a record yet to be broken



Becker's visit to the tournament was a result of the convergence of sports and business, as he attended the Full Circle Africa Business Conference in Ghana.



Seizing the opportunity, Becker, accompanied by his wife Lilian Monteiro, visited the tournament's venue to engage with the future stars of Ghanaian tennis.



The arrangement for Becker's visit was orchestrated by Togbe Adabra IV of Gbledi Traditional Area of Afadjato and Henry Boni Quarshie, a Board member of the Ghana Tennis Federation.



The tennis legend and his entourage were warmly received at the stadium by Cedric Dzelu, Vice President of the Ghana Tennis Federation, Mr. Yakubu Lea, Victor Steiner, Coach Henry Quansah, Coach Yahaya MacCauley, Coach Charles Abunbila along with a host of coaches and hundreds of young players actively participating in the National Junior Ranking Tournament.



The tournament itself, organized quarterly by the Hope Performance Tennis Foundation in partnership with the Ghana Tennis Federation, caters to players in age categories 12, 14, and 16. Its primary objectives are to rank junior players across Ghana, create a competitive environment to assess young players' performance, and serve as a talent pool for national team selection.



Boris Becker, in addition to being a spectator, actively engaged with the junior players. He not only took the time to interact with the budding talents but also volunteered as an umpire for two exhibition matches. His words of encouragement resonated with the eager young players, offering motivation and inspiration.



The presence of a tennis icon like Boris Becker at the National Junior Ranking Tournament not only elevates the event's prestige but also opens doors for potential partnerships and support for Ghana Tennis. The hope is that such visits by global tennis figures will further spotlight the talent pool in Ghana and pave the way for enhanced development and recognition in the international tennis community.



The writer, Cedric Dzelu, is the Vice President of the Ghana Tennis Federation











