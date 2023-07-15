Boreham Wood fans can expect goals from me - Kwesi Appiah

Sports News of Saturday, 15 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Kwesi Appiah says Boreham Wood fans can expect goals from him after manager Luke Garrard revealed he will play a leading role in the team for the upcoming season.



Appiah, 32, recently joined Boreham Wood on a two-year deal in the National Football League, the fifth division of English football. He previously had his contract mutually terminated with League Two side Crawley Town in July.



During the 2021-22 season, Appiah, a former Ghana international and Crystal Palace player, impressed with his goal-scoring abilities, netting 11 goals in 26 league games for Crawley Town.



The former Ghana international and 2015 Africa Cup of Nations hero was buzzing to join Boreham Wood and said: “Goals, that’s what I am here to do. I’m here to score goals and lift the team as best as I can in the forward areas.”



Appiah's football journey began at Ebbsfleet United, where he progressed through the ranks of their academy based at Stonebridge Road.



His performances caught the attention of Peterborough United, who secured his services in 2008. During his time at the Posh, Appiah gained valuable experience through several loan spells at Weymouth, Kettering Town, and Thurrock. In 2010, he made a permanent move to Brackley Town.



The forward's prolific scoring ability led to his move to Crystal Palace in 2012, after he impressively netted 35 goals in just 34 appearances for Margate.



Appiah continued to showcase his talent during loan spells at various clubs in the English Football League (EFL) and National League. Notable stops included Aldershot Town, Yeovil Town, Cambridge United, Notts County, AFC Wimbledon, and Reading.