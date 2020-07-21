Sports News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Bordeaux renew interest in Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Ntim

Valenciennes defender, Emmanuel Ntim

Girondins de Bordeaux have renewed their interest to sign Ghanaian international Emmanuel Ntim in the upcoming summer transfer window.



Prior to the suspension of football as a result of the Coronavirus (Covid1-19) pandemic, the French Ligue 1 side was monitoring the exploits of the Valenciennes defender.



After being hit financial as a result of the blowback of the crisis, the club stepped back a bit, fearing that they may not have the funds to facilitate the signing of Emmanuel Ntim.



The latest information picked up by footballghana.com has indicated that Girondins de Bordeaux have renewed the interest in the full-back and planning to make an official bid for the player to strengthen their team for the next season.



The versatile player has caught the eye of Bordeaux manager Paulo Sousa who is bent on finding a defender that can play in multiple positions across the back four.



After an impressive campaign with Valenciennes in the past season, Emmanuel Ntim is now valued 650,000 euros by Transfermarket.

