Boon for betPawa customers with launch of crazy odds

Sports News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: betPawa

betPawa customers will now get higher payouts on successful bets on many of the BIGGEST football matches following the introduction of new boosted odds.



Known as the 'Home of BIG Winners', the betting brand says the move is aimed at giving more value and satisfaction to its customers in Ghana. The new proposition dubbed ‘The Odds Must Be Crazy’ gives players boosted odds on major football leagues, hence a chance for them to get bigger payouts on these games.



“The higher the odds, the bigger the payout for our winners. We are also increasing the maximum number of legs per bet to 60 from 45 to give players more choices,” said betPawa Country Marketing Manager for Ghana, Nii Armah Ashong-Katai.



“We want our customers to continue winning BIG and they could achieve this with a minimum stake as low as GH¢0.01.”



The latest odds put betPawa ahead of its competitors, giving customers more reason to enjoy the top football leagues in the world, which include the English Premier League among others.



betPawa reaffirmed the title Home of BIG Winners when a customer - Fuseini Siaka from Kumasi - made history last November by winning GH₵6 Million on Aviator, registering the highest win ever in Africa on the popular crash game.



This was preceded by a series of big wins by the brand’s customers across Africa where they remarkably raked in GH¢1.01 billion ($77 million) in a span of 10 days in October 2023. The winning streak which ran from October 21-30 saw 19,775 betPawa customers in Ghana paid out a combined GH¢14.2 Million.