Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt heaps praise on Ghana and Leeds United midfielder Darko Gyabi

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has eulogized Ghanaian midfielder Darko Gyasi who had an impressive game for Leeds United U-21 team despite defeat.



The midfielder featured when Leeds United U-21 team suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bolton last weekend.



Despite the defeat, the Ghanaian put up a splendid performance and has therefore earned plaudit from the Bolton manager.



“The boy who was involved in the Kalvin Phillips transfer to Manchester City [Darko Gyabi] was also very impressive in midfield. They have spent a lot of money on that team and some of them are way out of our price range, but you take admiring glances at young players learning and developing. I thought the way they came and tried to implement their game plan on us was very good.



“I said to the lads today, the disappointment on their coaching staff and players' faces yesterday like they expected to win – it's no bad thing really. They have obviously got into a habit of winning; they have been performing really well."