Bofoakwa Tano expresses appreciation to Police Service for protection after Karela Utd game

Sports News of Monday, 23 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Bofoakwa Tano have expressed appreciation to the Ghana Police Service for offering protection to the team after the game against Karela United.



The Ghana Premier League newcomers faced off with Karela United at the ALiu Mahama Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon.



In what was a Round 6 game of the 2023/24 league campaign, reports gathered indicate that Bofoakwa Tano players were almost attacked and beaten by persons believed to be fans of Karela United.



However, thanks to the intervention of the Police Service, players and team members who embarked on the away trip were protected.



Expressing appreciation to the Police, Boafaokwa Tano in a post on social media said, “We thank you Ghana Police Service for your swift intervention at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium this Afternoon. We are Super Grateful.”



Meanwhile, the match between Karela United and Bofoakwa Tano ended goalless after a fierce contest.



