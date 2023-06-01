Bofoakwa Tano coach begs GFA to grant him license to coach in the GPL – Fuseini Abubakar

Sports News of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Bofoakwa Tano’s License B Coach, Fuseini Abubakar has appealed to the Ghana Football Association to fast-track the process of his License A so he can obtain one and be in charge of the club ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



The Sunyani-based club staged a return to the Ghana Premier League after 16 years following their 7-6 penalties win over Eleven Wonders in the Division One League play-offs on Tuesday, May 30 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



According to Coach Fuseini, per the works he has put into the team, it will be very disappointing if he does not continue to handle the team, hence his wish to obtain the License A so he can be in the dugout.



“It will be very disappointing if you cannot continue with the club to Premier League because that is the rule of the Club Licensing. But we are pleading with them to speed up things so we can get the opportunity to do License A so that I can get that opportunity to sit in the dugout for the Premier League matches", he told Joy Sports.



Speaking of the role he would most likely play should he be replaced with a License A holder, he said he has a lot of work to do based on the philosophy he has built with the team.



“I have a lot to do in the team because the philosophy we used to qualify, if a new coach comes, I don’t know if he will continue with the same philosophy. I don’t think he will use those who are already there. He will definitely blend the old and the new which is also not easy. Before you realize, you are down to the bottom of the table, so I wish I will play a part in the team”, he added.



Tano Bofoakwa from Zone 1 joins Hearts of Lions from Zone 3 and Nations FC from Zone 2 as the three new entrants who have qualified to the elite division ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign.



