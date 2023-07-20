Body of young footballer washed ashore after drowning at Labadi Beach

Sports News of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The body of a young footballer, Rashid Moro was washed to the shore of the Labadi Beach after he drowned on Saturday, July 15, 2023.



According to sports journalist, Saddick Adams, the football protégé who played for Accra based- Desdero FC had just returned from injury and had gone to wash down in the sea after going to the beach for a recovery session.



“Young footballer Rashid Moro of Accra-based Desidero FC, has passed on after drowning around Labadi beach last Saturday.



“His brother tells Angel FM, the player had just returned from injury and gone for a recovery training at the beach with a friend. According to his friend, Rashid tried washing off in the sea after the training but never came out,” the journalist wrote in a Twitter post.



The former student of St Augustine College who was washed ashore on Tuesday, July 19, 2023, was buried immediately in line with Islamic custom.



GA/SARA