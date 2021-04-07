Bochum Disaster: The interesting story of why Ghana lost 6-1 to Germany

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 6-1 defeat suffered by Ghana at the hands of then World Champions Germany is regarded as one of the worst days in Ghanaian football history.



The game which has come to be known as the Bochum Disaster was played on April 14, 1994 at Ruhrstadion, Bochum, Germany.



Ghana went into the break with their noses in front courtesy a goal from Prince Opoku who fed on rebound from Abedi Ayew Pele.



The impressive performance by the Black Stars was strangely replaced with a horrible and sub-par in the second half with some players appearing disinterested in the game.



After containing the Germans for the first forty-five minutes, the Black Stars surprisingly allowed six goals in the second half and recorded one of the worst defeats in the team’s history.



Over the years, administrators and footballers who were party to the disgrace have offered their account of what they believe triggered the second half capitulation.



On Saturday, somewhere in Kumasi, a personal assistant to the Sports Minister of the time and a retired administrator at the Ministry of Youth and Sports disclosed why Ghana lost heavily to Germans.



Kwame Obeng Fosu who is the father of football administrator Nana Kwasi Darlin in stressing the importance of motivation in football and sports at large recounted how a conversation between officials and players during the break resulted in the poor performance in the second half.



“We went to Germany and lost to 6-1. Half time Ghana was leading and during the break football administrators from Ghana said something to the boys. That time we the local players were defending and the foreigners in attack” .



He continued “they told them that at the end of the match those from Ghana will get $500 and those abroad will get $1000. If you are a player and you hear this what would you do? Frimpong Manso left with the excuse that he was injured. Instead of leading 2-1 we ended up losing 6-1.”



