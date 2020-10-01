Sports News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Boateng declares himself ready for Monza’s clash with Empoli this weekend

Ghana international, Kevin-Prince Boateng

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has declared himself ready for AC Monza's Serie B clash with Empoli on Saturday, October, 3.



The Ghanaian said he was ready to play at his unveiling on Wednesday but admitted that coach Cristian Brocchi has the final say.



"I'm ready to play in Empoli already, the Coach will decide," said Boateng.



The 33-year-old trained for the first time with the team before his unveiling.



Boateng signed a one-year deal with Monza, with an option to extend for another year.



However, the extension depends on Monza qualifying to the Italian top-flight.

