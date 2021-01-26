Sports News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Boateng and Balotelli are great examples to the younger players - Monza coach Christian Brocchi

KP Boateng and Balotelli

AC Monza manager Christian Brocchi has praised the addition of K.P Boateng and Mario Balotelli to his team, describing the pair as examples to the younger players in his squad.



Boateng and Balotelli played together at AC Milan helping the Rosenerri to the 2010 scudetto, something Brocchi believes will inspire his team in their pursuit of Serie A promotion.



According to the gaffer, the two are setting exemplary leadership on and off the pitch for the other players to follow.



“They arrived here thanks to Berlusconi and Galliani and also partly thanks to me who coached them at Milan. They quickly settled in well, they train hard. They set an example for everyone else," he told Stats Perform News.



"Up to now they have been important, we hope they can give us, even more, to make the dream come true. I'm sure they will help our kids," he added.



Boateng has scored four times and created four goals in 15 games for Monza with Balotelli, who joined in December netting a goal in just a game.



Monza are currently second on the Serie B table with just four points separating them and leaders Empoli.