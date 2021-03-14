Sports News of Sunday, 14 March 2021

Source: goal.com

Boateng: Ghana morale high for South Africa game

Black Stars striker, Emmanuel Boateng

Ghana striker Emmanuel Boateng is confident they have enough quality to see the back of South Africa and Sao Tome in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later this month.



Currently top of Group C on goal difference ahead of South Africa, the four-time tournament champions will book their place at the next continental showpiece with a win in either the March 25 away fixture against Bafana Bafana or the March 28 home clash against the Falcons in Accra.



Boateng, who plays for Dalian Professional in the Chinese Super League, is one of 24 players currently in camp for the upcoming games.



“I think we have been training for almost two weeks now and each and everyone is ready,” former Levante forward Boateng told the Ghana Football Association’s official website.



“We train very hard as a team and the morale is already up, so we are ready to play for our homeland.



“I think it is very good because when we trained at McDan [Park], they [players] were complaining about the pitch but we need to know that is what we have, so we need to co-operate, but I think everything is perfect.



“We have the qualities to play for the nation and I think we are ready. We just need a helping hand from each other to play.



“I’m urging all Ghanaians to support us with players, and we hope to deliver what they want.”



Chasing their 23rd appearance at the Africa Cup, Ghana opened the qualifying series with a 2-0 home triumph over South Africa, courtesy of goals from Thomas Partey and debutant Mohammed Kudus in November 2019.



Three days later, Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew scored from the spot to seal a 1-0 away win over Sao Tome.



Meanwhile, another China-based player in Mubarak Wakaso spoke of how motivated the players in the squad, dominated by local-based players, are to secure their spot in the continental showpiece.



“Everything is going on well, the guys are well prepared and ready to give out their best," Wakaso said.



“What I’m seeing here is massive, everybody is doing great. They were in camp before I came and I think what I saw was different.



"They were training hard and it motivated me as a professional player to play with the local players."