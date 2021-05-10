Board chairman of Legon Cities FC donates to Oti Muslim community

Sports News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: Kwame Dwomoh Agyemang

Board Chairman of Legon Cities FC, Richard K. Atikpo who also serves as the Council of State Member for the Oti Region has donated items worth Thousands of Cedis to the Muslim Community in the Region at a short but impressive ceremony at Ahamansu in the Kadjebi District.



They items included a Cow, bags of Rice, assorted drinks, water, cooking Oil, packs of Indomie noodles, biscuits and a cash donation which was received by the Regional Chief Imam Salihu Yussif on behalf of the Muslim Community.



The gesture was to support the activities of the Muslim Community in the Holy Month of Ramadan which ends on Wednesday 12th May, 2021.



In a brief speech, Communications Manager of the Club Kwame Dwomoh-Agyemang who represented Hon Atikpo said that the donation was an act by the Board Chair to support the Muslim Community during the period of the Ramadan and to give back to the society.



He also added that Hon Atikpo was not only interested in the Physical needs of the people but very much interested in their spiritual needs as well.



Receiving the items on behalf of the Muslim Community, Imam Salihu Yussif thanked the Honorable Member for the donation and pledged to use the products for the entire community. He also used the opportunity to call on the Honorable Council of State Member to assist in the construction of an Islamic Secondary School and offer scholarship opportunities for brilliant but needy Muslim Students in the region.