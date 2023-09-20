Board chair of Hearts of Oak Togbe Afede XIV grabs top position at World Trade Centre

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

The Board Chairman of Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV has been appointed as a director on the board of the World Trade Center Association.



“Another achievement from our selfless and inspiring Board Chairman. Congratulations on your appointment as a DIRECTOR on the board of the WORLD TRADE CENTRES ASSOCIATION. Hearts of Oak congratulates you sir”, a club statement reads.



Togbe has been the executive chairman of World Trade Centre Accra and was voted member of the board of directors of the World Trade Centre in 2015.



He founded SAS Finance Group Ltd, constituting Strategic African Securities Ltd, a stock brokerage and corporate finance advisory firm, and SAS Investment Management Ltd, an asset management firm.



The President of Asogli Traditional Area also founded Strategic Initiatives Ltd (SIL) a portfolio and private equity investment firm, and co-founded Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Ltd, Databank Financial Services and Africa World Airlines Ltd.



Togbe Afede is also a co-pilot of the Embraer 145 aircraft of Africa World Airlines which he piloted for the first landing at Ho Airport in April 2021.







