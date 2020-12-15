Sports News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Boah’s return a morale booster for Satellites – Coach Evans Adotey

Black Satellites Coach Augustine Evans Adotey

Black Satellites Coach Augustine Evans Adotey has delighted in the return to action of Ghana’s key striker Percious Boah for the semi finals of the WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship in Benin.



Ghana face off against Niger for a place in the final on Tuesday.



The Black Satellites started the campaign with a win over Nigeria; courtesy a superb free kick goal from top striker Percious Boah.



The youngster also got a red card in the closing stages of the game rendering him unavailable for the next game against Ivory Coast.



In his absence, Ghana lost by a slim margin although the result was inconsequential to Ghana’s semi-final chances.



After serving his one match ban, Boah is available for selection for the Niger clash and a delighted Augustine Adotey has confessed that the team needs their livewire to boost their chances in the game.



Adotey has challenged Boah to prove to the team and Ghanaians of his worth to the side.







“It is a wakeup call for Percious to prove to the whole nation that Ghana missed him in the last game against Cote D’Ivoire,” he told a pre-match press briefing.



“We need him. I’m telling the truth. Come tomorrow Percious is leading the attack of Ghana and we expect him to exploit more than he did the other time.



“And we hope with his confidence by leading the attack, he will get Ghana goals or create chance for others to score. Trust him when it comes to his striking abilities.



“His coming [back into the team] is a morale booster to the entire team. The players need his presence,” the Coach said.



The game between Ghana and Niger will kick off at 3pm GMT and will be streamed live on the Ghana FA’s official Facebook page.



The winner of the clash will not only make the final but also book a ticket to next year’s CAF African U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.