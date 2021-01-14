Sports News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Bnei Yehuda rule out move for Emmanuel Boateng

Ghanaian midfielder, Emmanuel Boateng

Israeli club Bnei Yehuda have ended their pursuit of Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Boateng in the winter transfer window.



The 23-year-old has been on the radar of Yehuda following reports Hapoel Tel Aviv are set to let the former Aduana Stars midfielder leave in January.



Boateng has struggled with injuries this season, hampering his performances. He also had to battle with COVID-19.



President of Bnei Yehuda has indicated his plans for the winter transfer window and admits the Ghanaian is no more part of players the want to sign.



"Emmanuel Boateng, It probably won't happen and he won't come," said Barak Abramov.



Hapoel Tel Aviv are having a poor campaign as they currently sit at the bottom of the Isreali Premier League table.



The club is planning on releasing some players to free the team's budget as they invest in some newcomers.



Ben Shehar, who plays for Apoel Nicosia is on the list of players likely to be signed in January alongside Alon Turgeman of Austria Vienna and Guy Melamed who plays for St.Johnstone from the Scottish League



Boateng joined Hapoel Tel Aviv in 2018, and this season has made 13 appearances.