Blows and heckles : How meeting of Asante Kotoko supporters' leadership turned into full-blown chaos

Sports News of Friday, 16 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The deep cracks and division in the Asante Kotoko team appear not to be present in only the playing body and the boardroom but also within the leadership of the Circles, which is the supporters’ wing of the club.



A report filed by the Ashanti Regional correspondent of Asempa FM sports has brought to the fore the disunity within the leadership of the Ashanti Regional Circles.



According to the report the impending executive committee elections of the Regional Circles Committee has been suspended indefinitely after a fight broke out during one of their meetings.



The report details that the Chairman of the Elections, Akwasi Appiah, had a cause to channel his inner Azumah Nelson and punch one of the candidates after the candidate identified as Vincent Paul allegedly made a statement that infuriated him.



The blow which reportedly landed accurately on the face of Vincent Paul led to a full melee as both men traded blows and insults. Other executives present had to intervene and prevent what could have been a bloodbath between the two men.



Per the narration by the reporter, tempers of the personalities went up the roof after the National Circles Committee announced at the meeting that it has decided to halt the elections and disqualify the three candidates gunning for the chairmanship position of the Ashanti Regional Circles Committee.



The three men, Manu Alex, Osei Assibey Robert and Vincent Paul Vince were reportedly disqualified on grounds that the branches they oversee as chairmen were not forthcoming with their duties.



The announcement made during the aforementioned meeting did not go down well with the candidates which resulted in Vincent Paul allegedly passing some remarks that triggered Akwasi Appiah and led to the scuffle.



The revelation adds to a number of concerning reports from the camp of Asante Kotoko which states the CEO of the Club, Nana Yaw Amponsah is not on good terms with some board members.



Within the board, there are also deep cracks as some board members are believed to be on a cold war with the board chair, Kwame Kyei.



Also, a recent statement allegedly authorized by Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum exposed issues between some of the players and the management committee of the club.



In the just-ended 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season, Kumasi Asante Kotoko finished fourth with 52 points.



Listen to Jojo Addison’s narration of the scuffle below







