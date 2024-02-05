Blow for Ghana as Herve Renard agrees to join Egypt as head coach - Report

Sports News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Ghana’s hopes of landing French coach, Herve Renard as the head coach of the Black Stars has suffered a significant dent after the trainer reportedly reached an agreement with Egypt.



Reports from multiple credible outlets indicate that Renard is on the verge of being appointed as the next head coach of Egypt.



Per the reports, Renard who is currently the head coach of the French women’s team has given his word to the Egyptian Football Association that he will become their coach.



He, however, will assume the role after the 2024 Olympic Games where he will be leading France’s women’s national team.



Renard is one of the coaches whose name has featured prominently in the Ghanaian media since the post became vacant on January 24, 2024.



Chris Hughton, who led Ghana to the 2023 AFCON was dismissed after his team failed to win a single game at the AFCON.



The Black Stars left the tournament, winning none, drawing two and losing one of their three games played in Group B.



A 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the opening game was followed by 2-2 draws with Egypt and Mozambique in the second and final group matches respectively.



With just two points and a goal deficit, the Black Stars recorded successive group-stage exits from the AFCON, having suffered the same fate in the 2021 edition.



As a result of the disastrous performance in Ivory Coast, Chris Hughton has been sacked by the Ghana Football Association.



EK