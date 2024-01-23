Blow by blow account of stand-off between Ghanaian journalists and Black Stars players after Mozambique match

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Ace Sports journalist, Saddick Adams has offered details into what transpired at the media tribune between the Black Stars players and the media.



Following Ghana's disappointing draw against Mozambique on Monday, January 22, 2024, there report about a clash between Ghanaian media and the players.



Offering a rundown on what happened, Saddick Adams in a lengthy explainer on Twitter indicated that there was tension in the media tribune because of the disappointment but the media did not attack the players.



He also stated that the journalists were prevented from interviewing the players as they were smuggled into the team bus.



"Good morning. A little rundown and clarification on what transpired at the Stade Ebimpe last night.



"Ghanaian Media in Abidjan didn’t go in to attack anyone.



"We walked down from the Media Tribune at the upper terrace of the stadium to the ground floor to carry out our jobs of interviewing players after the game. This was despite the embarrassing results, with some media guys in tears but still carrying their cameras and tools.



"We stood for over half an hour and realized the players were not coming to our zone as mandated, but sneaking into their bus which was strategically parked at the entrance of the dressing room.



"This has become a usual occurrence in recent times with the team shying away from media engagements, especially after a poor showing.



"The CAF Security, obviously upon instructions, started to erect barricades around us in order to create a passage for the team bus to drive away, without meeting us.



"The same team we had come to interview, looking on as we get surrounded by security so they can escape interviews.



"This certainly wasn’t going to go down well and this is where we insisted, we will not move away from where we had been assigned to stand and conduct our work unless the players, per competition practice, walked down to the mixed zone, address our questions and walk to the bus.



"That channel was the only exit for the bus to leave the stadium and we stood in their way.



"This is where the security called for reinforcements and brought more metallic barricades to get us contained.



"We refused to allow the bus because we had no ill intent except to carry out our jobs.



"After close to an hour, the police noticed we were not going to succumb so the players had to come down and walk through the mixed zone.



"At this point, some journalists were visibly incensed and decided not to ask any questions since the players had earlier resolved not to come. Others booed the team as seen in the videos.



"Obviously, emotions were high. There was the use of some unpleasant words by some, which was condemned there and called for decorum. Emotions because these guys first and foremost love the Black Stars as fans.



"He also clarified that the team bus was not vandalized as seen in some videos shared online, adding that the viral video was Ivorians fans who vandalized the team bus after defeat to Equatorial Guinea.



"But nobody was ready to harm anyone. Nobody vandalized any bus. The pictures of vandalized buses in circulation were taken by Ivorian fans after their defeat to Eq Guinea.



"If we did not have the right to do what we did, I’m sure the security would’ve done their jobs.



"Thanks to the Ivorian Police, CAF Security, and other officials for their professionalism in resolving the situation.



"This is the first time as far as I can remember, despite the series of disgraceful showings at tournaments, that the media have demanded the players show respect for the job we do.



"That was not too much to ask," he wrote.



Meanwhile, earlier reports suggested that Ghanaian sports journalists hooted at Black Stars players after their shocking results against Mozambique in the 2023 African Cup of Nations.



The Black Stars players were on their bus leaving the stadium when they were asked to alight and use the mix-zone area where some of the Ghanaian sports journalists were waiting.



The journalists hooted at the players as they walked past the mixed zone area with none of the journalists questioning the players.



Some of the players bowed their heads as they walked away.



The Black Stars are on the brink of a group-stage exit after failing to win any of their three games.



The four-time champions were held to a two-all draw in their last and deciding group game against Mozambique.



The draw means Ghana finish the group stage with two points and will now hope that Cameroon draw with Gambia and Morocco defeat Zambia to help them advance to the knockout stage.







